Pluto Announces New Cast Members Including Dragon Ball Star

Pluto might be one of the biggest new anime series this fall, and some major voice actors have joined its cast.

Naoki Urasawa has become a big name in the anime and manga worlds for good reason. The artist was responsible for some mind-blowing franchises including the likes of 20th Century Boys, Monster, and Billy Bat to name a few. Next month, Netflix will be bringing one of Urasawa's biggest series to the small screen as Pluto will receive its own anime adaptation. To hype up its October release, Pluto has revealed some voice actors that will be joining its cast, including a Dragon Ball favorite.

For those who might not be familiar with Pluto, the series takes place in a technologically advanced future wherein androids and robots are common and walking among us. Urasawa has stated on more than a few occasions that this series is effectively a "dark Astro Boy", re-imagining the anime icon into a far more mature story than what the character is used to. Landing on October 26th on Netflix, Pluto is slated to have eight episodes and based on its source material, might walk away as one of the biggest new anime of the year.

Pluto's Voice Cast

Netflix shared the news that some big-voice actors were joining the Pluto anime adaptation, including Toshio Furukawa. Furukawa is best known for his role as Dragon Ball's Piccolo, whom he has voiced since the original series and throughout both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

JUST IN: Joining the cast of #PLUTO are Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo from DRAGON BALL) as Dr. Ochanomizu, Eizou Tsuda as Dr. Tenma, Romi Park, Michio Hazama , Hideyuki Tanaka, and Kenyu Horiuchi! #PLUTO streams worldwide October 26, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Vq0qdpaJV8 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 6, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original Pluto manga, which first dropped in 2003 and ran until 2009, here's the official description for the series, "In an ideal world where man and robots coexist, someone or something has destroyed the powerful Swiss robot Mont Blanc. Elsewhere a key figure in a robot rights group is murdered. The two incidents appear to be unrelated...except for one very conspicuous clue – the bodies of both victims have been fashioned into some sort of bizarre collage complete with makeshift horns placed by the victims' heads. Interpol assigns robot detective Gesicht to this most strange and complex case – and he eventually discovers that he too, as one of the seven great robots of the world, is one of the targets."

