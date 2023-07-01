New Pluto Trailer Released

Anime Expo remains one of the biggest events in the North American anime convention circuit. Housing a number of special guests and announcements, the convention has given fans a release date and a trailer for the long-awaited anime adaptation of Pluto. Created by legendary artist Naoki Urasawa, the series has dropped a new trailer to give fans a closer look at this dark interpretation of the anime favorite, Astro Boy.

Pluto's anime adaptation is set to arrive on Netflix later this year. The story of a technologically advanced society with a seedy underbelly is highly anticipated thanks to the original source material as well as the breadth of work that creator Naoki Urasawa is known for. Specifically, Urasawa created legendary manga series including 20th Century Boys, Monster, and more. Pluto's manga first arrived in 2003, releasing eight volumes and coming to an end in 2009. Based on the source material, it will be interesting to see if the entirety of Pluto's story can be contained in one season or if additional seasons will be necessary.

Pluto Trailer

Pluto will hit Netflix on October 26, 2023. You can check out the new trailer from Netflix below when it comes to the technologically advanced world.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Pluto's original manga in anticipation of the anime, here's the official description for the series, "In an ideal world where man and robots coexist, someone or something has destroyed the powerful Swiss robot Mont Blanc. Elsewhere a key figure in a robot rights group is murdered. The two incidents appear to be unrelated...except for one very conspicuous clue – the bodies of both victims have been fashioned into some sort of bizarre collage complete with makeshift horns placed by the victims' heads. Interpol assigns robot detective Gesicht to this most strange and complex case – and he eventually discovers that he too, as one of the seven great robots of the world, is one of the targets."

While Urasawa's Monster received a legendary anime adaptation, the likes of 20th Century Boys and many of his other manga series have yet to receive the same. Should Pluto's anime become a hit for Netflix, it's possible that we would see more anime series from the prolific mangaka.

Are you hyped for Pluto's arrival this October? What other classic anime series deserve a dark re-imagining? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pluto.