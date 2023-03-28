Netflix's Pluto Anime Releases New Poster From Original Creator

Naoki Urasawa is considered a legend in the anime community and for good reason. The mangaka is responsible for some heavy hitters when it comes to classic stories, including 20th Century Boys, Monster, and Yawara to name a few. Now, another of Urasawa's classic stories is receiving an anime adaptation thanks to Netflix as the upcoming Pluto anime series is set to arrive on the streaming service. To hype up the upcoming release, Naoki himself has shared a new poster using his artistic talents to assemble the cast from this technologically advanced world.

Naoki Urasawa unleashed the Pluto manga on the world in the early 2000s, using his talents to create a world based on the story of Astro Boy, albeit one that took a far darker turn than the original. The key focus of the story is a murder mystery, and it seems as though the upcoming Netflix anime isn't going to shy away from showing off the high-octane battles that took place in the original series. Studios Genco, Tezuka Productions, and Studio M2 are working on bringing this series to life, though a specific release date for the highly anticipated anime adaptation has yet to be revealed.

Pluto's Anime Poster

Netflix Anime's Official Twitter Account shared the new poster from creator Naoki Urasawa which assembles the cast of the upcoming anime series. Luckily, the series is confirmed to arrive on the streaming service at some point this year. Needless to say, Pluto might walk away as a contender for best anime of 2023 if it sticks closely to its source material.

"PLUTO" reveals a brand new art, drawn by Naoki Urasawa.

Join Gesicht, Atom, Epsilon, North #2, Brau 1589, Hercules, and Mont Blanc as they face a looming, mysterious shadow.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original Pluto manga, which first dropped in 2003 and ran until 2009, here's the official description for the series, "In an ideal world where man and robots coexist, someone or something has destroyed the powerful Swiss robot Mont Blanc. Elsewhere a key figure in a robot rights group is murdered. The two incidents appear to be unrelated...except for one very conspicuous clue – the bodies of both victims have been fashioned into some sort of bizarre collage complete with makeshift horns placed by the victims' heads. Interpol assigns robot detective Gesicht to this most strange and complex case – and he eventually discovers that he too, as one of the seven great robots of the world, is one of the targets."