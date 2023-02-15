Pluto Anime Shares First Poster, Teaser Trailer

Despite countless manga series receiving anime adaptations, there are still plenty of major printed stories that have yet to be brought to the world of animation proper. One major entry that falls in this category is Pluto, the critically acclaimed series from creator Naoki Urasawa, who anime fans might know for past series including 20th Century Boys, Monster, and Happy to name a few. Taking a decidedly darker approach than the world of Astro Boy, from which this story is based, Netflix has announced a new anime alongside a new poster and trailer to give fans a look into this technologically advanced world.

Following the confirmation of the anime adaptation, Netflix shared a statement from creator Naoki Urasawa in a press release, sharing his thoughts on his story making its way to the small screen decades following its manga introduction:

"I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto. I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people's hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka's message reaches the world."

Co-creator of the series, Takashi Nagasaki, also commented on the upcoming anime adaptation, further detailing the message of Pluto:

"Pluto inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not merely convey a message of anti-war, but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides… but still, the only remaining answer is peace."

Pluto Trailer And Poster

Netflix shared the first trailer and poster for the upcoming series which will be animated by GENCO, Tezuka Productions, and M2:

PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023.#PLUTO stars Shinshu Fuji (Gesicht), Yoko Hikasa (Atom) and Minori Suzuki (Uran). pic.twitter.com/B1mp1xBNjn — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 14, 2023

PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023.#PLUTO is produced by GENCO with animation production by Studio M2. pic.twitter.com/N6xeLqAWn9 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 15, 2023

If you're unfamiliar with this new take on the world of Astro Boy, here is how Netflix describes the upcoming anime adaptation of the 2003 manga:

"In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol's top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders – the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets."

What has been your favorite work from creator Naoki Urasawa? What other manga do you want to see brought to the small screen in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pluto.