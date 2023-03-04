Pokemon Reveals Voice Cast and Staff for Next Series

Pokemon's getting closer and closer to Ash Ketchum's final episode in the anime ever, and now fans have gotten even more details about what is coming next with the reveal of the staff and main voice cast for the next major series in the franchise! Following Ash's World Coronation Series championship win, and a special series meant to serve as a goodbye after 25 long years of travels, the next major series in the franchise will be moving on to a brand new story featuring two brand new main characters who are starting their journey from the very beginning.

Pokemon's next major series will be making its big premiere overseas next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and that means we have been seeing much more about what to expect from this new take on the franchise. The newest update has been the most significant yet as we have gotten the voice cast for the core cast of characters (including a main antagonist), and the staff behind it all.

Gear up for adventure in this upcoming new animated Pokémon series! 🌅 pic.twitter.com/4jDkXYIh0a — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 3, 2023

What to Know About Pokemon's Next Anime

Pokemon's next major anime series is scheduled to premiere on April 14th in Japan, but has yet to set any international release plans for the new series just yet outside of a general 2023-2024 window. As for the main voice cast, it includes the likes of Minori Suzuki and Yuka Terasaki as the new leads, Liko and Roy respectively. The four characters then round out with Taku Yashiro as Friede and Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu.

The staff for the Pokemon anime includes Saori Den as director, Daiki Tomiyasu as creative director, Dai Sato is overseeing the scripts, Tetsuo Yajima as action director, Rei Yamazaki as character designer, Kyoko Ito as sub-character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, and Conisch is composing the music. Pokemon teases the new series as such, "The new series will be a new dream and adventure set in the entire Pokémon world, where Liko and Roy will go on adventures with many Pokémon, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly."

How are you liking the look of Pokemon's next series so far? What are you hoping to see from this new era without Ash?