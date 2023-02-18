Pokemon Shares Closer Look at Liko and Roy's Designs Ahead of Debut

Pokemon is currently midway through a special series of episodes saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years, and the anime has shared a close look at the designs for the new trainers replacing Ash for the next series, Liko and Roy. One of the biggest announcements last year was that following Ash becoming a world champion at the end of Pokemon Journeys: The Series, the anime would be moving on from him with its next series. Replacing him are two new trainers that are starting their journeys from the very beginning of their own respective adventures unlike the experienced Ash.

Pokemon's next anime series will be kicking off this April as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the franchise is celebrating by steadily revealing more of what we can expect to see from the new trainers taking over for Ash. There's still very little known about Liko and Roy's personalities, but now the official Twitter account for the anime has shared a closer look at each of their designs. Check it out below:

What to Know About Pokemon's New Main Characters

Pokemon has yet to reveal the official title for its next main series, but the anime will be kicking off its new era on April 14th in Japan. It's yet to be revealed how the anime will send Ash into the sunset, but the new series will feature these two new young trainers (named Liko and Roy in the Japanese release, their official English language names have yet to be set) starting their journey from the beginning. Joining their side will be the Starter trio from the Pokemon Sword and Shield video games' Paldea region, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Making their adventure all the more intriguing is the fact that there will be a Shiny Rayquaza playing a part in whatever their story will be. It's yet to be revealed if it will be a more traditional series where the new trainers will take on various gym challenges, or follow a story all its own, but it won't be too much longer before we get to see it all in action. Its international release will likely be a lot longer from now, however.

How are you liking the looks for Liko and Roy in the next Pokemon anime so far? What do you hope to see from the next series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!