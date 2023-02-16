New Pokemon Anime Teases a Legendary Creature's Big Role

The time has come for Pokemon to turn a new leaf. After more than twenty years, the anime is gearing up for a reset, and that means Ash Ketchum will exit the show before much longer. As our hero finishes his farewell tour, all eyes are on the next Pokemon anime and its two stars. But thanks to a new report, well – it seems like the focus is shifting from the trainers to a surprising legendary monster.

The update comes straight from Japan as the latest issue of CoreCore went live recently. It was there fans got an update on the 2023 Pokemon anime starring Roy and Liko. It turns out the two trainers will kickstart their journey in the Paldea region, but they will be visited by a Shiny Rayquaza before setting out.

Artwork of Shiny Rayquaza from Pokemon (2023)



"Black Rayquaza: What is the relationship between the appearance of the Legendary Pokemon with alternative coloration and the two protagonists?"#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/q0dvvVD1RK — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) February 15, 2023

As you can see above, CoroCoro features an image of the anime's legendary cameo, and the Shiny Rayquaza looks as slick as ever. The black-red beast may take up a role similar to the one Ho-Oh took up for Ash. If that is the case, Shiny Rayquaza may act as a spiritual guardian for our new heroes as they set out on their adventure. And given this legendary's shiny color, fans are wondering if Roy or Liko might have an affinity for shinies moving forward.

Of course, we will find out more about these trainers before long. Pokemon will bring its new anime to the small screen by April 14th in Japan. At this time, no word has been given on the show's availability stateside, but it will likely be a minute before this 2023 debut heads overseas. After all, the English dub for Pokemon Journeys is still putting out new content, so Ash is safe in the U.S. for now.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.