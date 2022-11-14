Pokemon Finally Crowns Ash the World's Best Trainer After 20+ Years

At last, it seems Ash Ketchum is getting somewhere. Back in April 1997, fans learned the boy dreamed of little more than becoming the very best, and he's been working towards that goal ever since. After countless battles and heartwrenching defeats, Pokemon Journeys just gave Ash the win he's always wanted. After 25 years on the air, Pokemon did just crown Ash the World's Pokemon Champion, and he is getting congrats from across the globe.

The big reveal went live in Japan as Pokemon Journeys released its new episode. The update has been on everyone's mind as of late as Pokemon promised to bring Ash's match with Leon to an end. In the lead-up, Ash gave the Galar legend a run for it, but Leon was able to outmaneuver Ash at several key moments. But in the end, the World Championship came to an end with Ash atop the winner's podium.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Ash Wants to Be the Very Best

It is hard to believe Ash has become the champion he set out to become, and of course, he's experienced a lot along the way. Back in 1997, fans watched as the boy floundered against the simplest of Pokemon, but he always had Pikachu at his side. There have also been countless travel companions at Ash's side over the decades, and many tuned in to watch him become the World's Pokemon Master this season.

This win marks the biggest of Ash's life, and it comes after so many close calls. Ash has been through dozens of tournaments and finals to no avail. However, that all changed when Pokemon: Sun and Moon brought its anime to life. At the show's end, Ash was crowned the Alolan champion, and his adventures in Pokemon Journeys began soon after. Now, the question remains what Ash will do next. He has reached his long-held goal, and recent rumors have suggested the anime could end entirely now that our hero has become a true master. But for now, all we can do is celebrate Ash's win and wait to hear about his next move.

