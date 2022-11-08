Puma Officially Reveals Pokemon Collaboration

PUMA has officially announced a new Pokemon-themed collection, which launches next week. The new collaboration features a footwear range featuring shoes inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar, along with a line of accompanying apparel. The shoes include a PUMA Slipstream Charmander, along with Suede, Rider FV and TRC Blaze Court inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Squirtle. Each shoe contains "hidden" details on the tongue lable, insole, and heel. You can check out some of the shoe designs down below:

(Photo: bruce ha)

(Photo: bruce ha)

(Photo: bruce ha)

The accompany PUMA apparel includes sherpa jackets and sweatpants, as well as an assortment of cotton t-shirts, relaxed crew shirts, and hoodies. Also included the collection are collaborative beanies and messenger bags. Finally, a "capsule collection" featuring the RS-X Pikachu shows and select apparel, footwear, and accessories will be exclusively available at Foot Locker and The Pokemon Center website.

Prices for the new line range from $30 to $130 with shoes available in family sizing. The PUMA x Pokemon collection will be available at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC flagship store, Foot Locker, Kid's Foot Locker, and Champs starting on November 12th.

The new collaboration comes just before the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which are perhaps the most ambitious games yet. Set in the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first truly "open world" Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region at their leisure without being forced to follow a linear storyline. The new games will also introduce a brand new mechanic – Terastallizing – which crystallizes a Pokemon temporarily while also boosting their attack strength when using certain types of attacks. The new Pokemon games will be released on November 18th for the Nintendo Switch.