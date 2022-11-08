Pokemon Addresses Dark Fan-Theory With This Poke Ball Fakemon

Pokemon is just days out from its next big game, and of course, that means new monsters are on the horizon. Paldea promises to introduce a special frontier for gamers to explore, and as generation nine approaches, fans are celebrating with their own Pokemon pitches. And now, one is going viral as it addresses a dark fan-theory that has gone around for ages.

As you can see below, the work comes from Kiana Mai (kianamaiart) over on Twitter. In preparation for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the fan-art community has been pitching fake Pokemon left and right. It didn't take long for Mai to try their hand at a Fakemon, and their pitch explores what happens to a pocket monster after they've been in a Poke Ball for too long.

Made a fakemon called Snatchem for a podcast I was on this past week!

It answers the morbid question of "what happens if you leave a Pokémon in its Pokéball for too long pic.twitter.com/7IAVwManCW — Kiana Mai (@kianamaiart) November 6, 2022

One of Pokemon's Best Pitches

The artwork gives the Fakemon named Snatchem several different forms, and they come courtesy of the franchise's various Poke Balls. Each of the items are worn down with age, and Snatchem appears to have evolved after a trainer left their original body in a Poke Ball for too long. As such, their previous form has given way to the red energy fans see within Poke Balls, and this Fakemon's profile is just as edgy as you might expect.

Snatchem, which is labeled as an electric/ghost type, is known as the Abandoned Pokemon according to Mai's data entry. "Pokémon. Snatchems were all once different Pokémon and owned by trainers but were left in their Pokéballs for too long. Their physical form decays, leaving nothing but their spirit and data behind," the blurb reads.

"Snatchem are extremely faithful creatures, not leaving their Pokéballs even if they've been left behind by neglectful trainers. After being caught by a new trainer, it may take time for it to warm up but it's guaranteed to be a friend for life," the comment continues. "[They] are rumored to try and catch wild Pokémon themselves. Some say it's to find a physical body once more. Each one seems to target specific Pokémon, maybe alluding to what it was in its previous life."

Clearly, this spooky Pokemon has had a rough life, and it definitely explore the mystery behind Poke Balls in a damning fashion. There is still so much we don't know about the items and their ability to store Pokemon. Now, this Snatchem shows what can happen when Pokemon are left alone for too long, and the lore behind them makes Mai's Fakemon one of the best to date.

What do you think of this Pokemon pitch? Is it time the franchise explored this theory with its pocket monsters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.