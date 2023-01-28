Pokemon Shares First Look at Ash's Reunion With Lapras

Pokemon Journeys gave Ash the opportunity to see a number of allies from his past, which included Pokemon and Pokemon trainers alike. With both Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu set to leave the series as the anime adaptation's stars, the latest season, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, is giving Ash the chance to meet even more friends that have been absent from the television show for quite some time. Now, a new preview hints at the arrival of Lapras, a pocket monster that Ash had freed early on in the anime series.

One of Ash's greatest strengths as a Pokemon trainer has been the relationships he has forged with his creatures, even going so far as to free powerful pocket monsters from his roster if they are called to be wild. While Lapras might be a big example of a creature that Ash was willing to release for the sake of the pocket monster itself, Ketchum has had plenty of examples of Pokemon that he's released over the years. Besides Lapras, Ash released the likes of Butterfree, Nagandel, Pidgeot, Squirtle, and Greninja to name a few. Sometimes, these decisions would really pay off as the pocket monsters would return to Ash's side much stronger than they originally were.

When Will Lapras Return to Pokemon?

Lapras will return to Ash Ketchum's in the upcoming seventh episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, with the water-type Pokemon returning to the main trainer's side after being away from the anime adaptation for over two decades at this point, not counting his brief cameos in Pokemon Journeys:

Ash might not be the star of the series moving forward, but that doesn't mean he might not have some role to play down the line in Pokemon's anime adaptation. With many thinking that the new female trainer Liko, who will be acting as the star of the series along with newcomer Roy, might in fact be related to Ketchum in some way, we might still get Ash to return down the line and considering the fact that he's only ten years old at this point, it will be interesting to see how much he'll progress if a time skip is in the works.

Do you think the Ash/Lapras reunion will be a tear-jerker? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.