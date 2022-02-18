Pokemon Series 10 Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Lapras, Leafeon, Piplup

Today is the final day of Funko Fair 2022, and they saved some of the best releases for last. This is certainly true if you’ve been collecting the Pokemon Funko Pops, because Wave 10 is now live! The lineup includes Lapras, Leafeon, and Piplup. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. You can also get the collection with a protector here at Walmart. A Jumbo Lapras exclusive can also be found here at Target.

Lapras Funko Pop Pre-Order: A Water/Ice type Pokemon introduced in Generation 1. It is known as the Transport Pokemon.

Leafeon Funko Pop Pre-Order: A Grass type Pokemon introduced in Generation 4. It is known as the Verdant Pokemon.

Piplup Funko Pop Pre-Order: A Water type Pokemon introduced in Generation 4. It is known as the Penguin Pokemon.

Wave 10 of Funko’s Pokemon lineup comes after wave 9 launched earlier this month as part of the festivities surrounding the Pokemon Legends: Arceus launch. Pokemon Wave 9 Funko Pop figures include Sylveon, Lucario, and Alakazam, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. You can also get the wave here at Walmart in a full set with a protector case. It’s nice to see that Funko is finally starting to dig deeper into Pokemon Pops as opposed to their go-to strategy of releasing endless variants of previously released figures.

Sylveon Funko Pop Pre-Order: A Fairy-type Pokemon that was introduced in Generation VI as one of the eight possible evolutions for Eevee.

Lucario Funko Pop Pre-Order: A Dual-type Fighting/Steel Pokemon that was introduced in Generation IV. It evolves from Riolu and is known as the Aura Pokemon.

Alakazam Funko Pop Pre-Order: A Psychic-type Pokémon introduced in Generation I. It is known as the Psi Pokemon. It evolves from Kadabra.

As noted, the new Pokemon Funko Pop wave was released as part of the Funko Fair 2022 event, which runs from February 15th through February 18th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure pre-orders from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

As for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you can pick up a copy of the game here on Amazon. A synopsis of the game can be found below.

“Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Explore natural expanses to catch Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle. This new angle on Pokémon gameplay will deliver an immersive, personal experience brought to life by both Pokémon and humans.”