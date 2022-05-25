Pokemon Is Giving Away Free Lapras Floaties in Time for the Summer

✖

Since Pokemon first began, the anime franchise has introduced fans to hundreds of pocket monsters across its video games, anime series, and countless pieces of merchandise. Now, to help ring in the summer season, the Pokemon Center is offering fans a gift in the form of Lapras floaties for your drinks by the poolside whenever a purchase is made. First debuting as a part of the first generation of Pokemon in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue on the Nintendo Gameboy, the water-type pocket monster had a big impact on players and on the journey of Ash Ketchum in the anime.

Ash did catch a Lapras of his own earlier on in the animated series, though as is the case with most of Ketchum's roster over time, it didn't make his current rotation which he has used to become one of the Masters 8. With the World Coronation Series set to determine who is the strongest trainer in the world today and Ash having a legitimate shot of achieving his dream at an incredibly young age, perhaps Ketchum will employ the use of his Lapras once again as Pokemon Journeys has featured a large number of reunions over the course of its one hundred plus episodes.

The Pokemon Center revealed the big giveaway on its Official Twitter Account, informing fans of Pokemon that should they make a purchase with the outlet, they will receive two Lapras floaties that can hold drinks while also floating above the water much like it has throughout the anime series and the video games in which the first generation Pokemon has appeared:

New promo! Receive a 2 pack of Lapras Inflatable Can Holders as a gift with your purchase from Pokémon Center US & CA! Automatically added to the cart when making a purchase! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/sE6h0oe9La — Pokémon Center (@PokemonCenterUS) May 24, 2022

For decades, Ash Ketchum has been the star of the Pokemon anime series, with many fans wondering if the television show will pass off the reins of the series to a new young trainer. With Goh being presented as a trainer that hails from the same hometown as Ash and capturing some powerful Pokemon while attempting to learn more about the ancient pocket monster known as Mew, Ketchum's right-hand man seems like a good fit if the current protagonist accomplishes his dream of becoming the greatest trainer in the world.

Will you be seeking to get in on this deal for Pokemon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.