Pokemon Theory Explains How Chubby Pikachu Was Created

Pokemon fans all have their favorite pocket monsters, but there is something special about Pikachu. For many, the creature is the first they met from the franchise, and Pikachu’s star power continues to grow. These days, Ash’s starter has become the mascot for Pokemon, but fans have their favorite version of the creature. And if you happen to stan Chubby Pikachu, we have some good news for you.

It turns out Pikachu’s appetite was big from the start, and one fan thinks they pinpointed the moment Ash’s best friend began packing on the pounds.

Recently, Pokemon gave fans a peek at Pikachu and his past. A long time before Ash came around, Pikachu was living his best life free as a Pichu. He started off on his own looking for a family, and he found one when a Kangaskhan adopted him. The little family was rather adorable, and it was there Pichu got a taste for berries.

this is why pikachu started out as fat pikachu pic.twitter.com/m9ZMobUSBY — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 17, 2019

As you can see above, Twitter use TAHKO was the one to point out Pichu’s appetite. More than once, the little cutie was given a berry at least half his size by their mom, and Pikachu got used to eating as such. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Kangaskhan opened up Pikachu’s world to tasty foods, and Pikachu would have packed on some pounds after evolving before losing his baby fat.

Of course, all of this is speculation, but it would explain why Pikachu was thicker upon his debut. Pokemon has slimmed down Pikachu over the years, and many have wondered about the reason why. And if this theory is onto something, Pikachu might have chunkier to start thanks to a hidden stash of berries.

Pokemon: The Series officially debuted November 17th in Japan, and its first episode was titled “Birth of Pikachu.” Staff confirmed for the series include Daiki Tomiyasu as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.