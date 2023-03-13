Pokemon Job Opening Teases a Future With NFTs and the Metaverse

From the very beginning, The Pokemon Company has wanted to do it all. From video games to anime and films, the franchise has delved into all kinds of projects, and its reach expands across most industries. Thanks to boundary-pushing titles like Pokemon Go, the brand has made itself more modern than ever before, and that clout is not about to dry out. After all, Pokemon just dropped a new job posting and it teases the brand's future with technology like NFTs and the ever-growing metaverse.

The update comes straight from The Pokemon Company International. Earlier this week, the global brand posted a new job listing that requires a hefty bit of knowledge and experience. The upper-level position is all about emerging tech, and as the Pokemon job description reads, it wants applicants with experience in the blockchain tech needed to create NFTs and more.

Specifically, the position of Corporate Development Principal will ask applicants to bring a "deep knowledge and understanding of Web 3, including blockchain technologies and NFT, and/or metaverse." The listing goes on to request job seekers with at least "12+ years with a minimum of 7+ years in corporate development or CVC at a technology, gaming, media, or entertainment company" and are also "deeply connected to a network of investors and entrepreneurs in the technology sectors (Web3 and metaverse)."

As you can imagine, this Pokemon job posting has spurred tons of chatter online, and that is hardly surprising given the reputation blockchain technology has nowadays. While NFTs have a loyal audience, the collectibles have caused quite a bit of controversy in the past few years. From copyright issues to environmental concerns, the tech mentioned by The Pokemon Company International here has its pitfalls. Netizens are admittedly wary about how Pokemon could embrace NFTs and the metaverse moving forward. But as we've seen with Pokemon Go, the company has done well with emerging technology in the past.

Currently, the position of Corporate Development Principal is still taking applications if you feel you meet its needs. You can find more details about the gig here. So if you happen to be a Pokemon super-fan with experience in the world of blockchain technology, this position might be your dream role.

