This ‘Pokemon’ Custom Funko Wants To Be The Very Best

Fans weren’t sure if it would ever happen, but Funko and Pokemon did come through for collectors at last. Pikachu stands as the first Pokemon to get a Funko Pop of its own, and one fan just gave it the best possible customized makeover.

Over on Instagram, a fan shared their overhauled Pikachu figure with other collectors, and netizens admit the pop is rather electrifying.

As you can see below, the customized Funko uses Pikachu pop which went on sale earlier this year. The figure was a hot item with collectors from the get-go, and this flipped Funko only makes the pop more impressive.

“Only 1 of 1 made. Pikachu is ready for battle mode with his Pokéball base and LED features. The cheeks, tail and thunderbolts have been given the light-up treatment. I added the flicker effect to give the lightning a more realistic look. This displays best in a low lit room or as a nightlight,” Benz Custom Pops described the item on Instagram.

“It will come with a Set of 3xAA batteries to get it up and ready to display out of the box. All items will be packaged carefully and fully insured to protect your investment.”

If you were hoping to buy the Funko for yourself, you will be disappointed. Benz Custom Pops made just the one figure, and it has been sold. There is no word on if more customized figures will go up for sale, but netizens admit this makeover works for the favorite starter. Not only is Pikachu done up in shimmery gold paint, but its light-up Poke Ball fits its figure perfectly. When you add in the customized figure’s thunderbolts, it hits a whole new level, and it will have even the most stingy Team Rocket lackey reaching for their wallet.

