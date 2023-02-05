Pokemon Reveals First Look at Its Own Power Rangers

Pokemon is now working its way through Ash Ketchum's final episodes, and the anime has revealed the first look at its own take on the Power Rangers coming in a future episode! Ash has been on a farewell tour as he's been traveling around the world now that he's become a world champion. Reuniting with the likes of Misty and Brock for his final stint, these episodes have been seeing him cross paths with the final fan favorites fans have been wanting to see him come across again for a long, long time. Now it's just a matter of seeing which fan favorite comes back next.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is now working its way through its special series, and the next episode of the series airing in Japan is teasing that Ash will soon be reunited with his original Squirtle and the Squirtle Squad. Except the first look at their return in the coming episode is showing off a much different look for them than seen before as they have become an entirely different kind of squad, the Power Rangers! Check it out below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

Pokemon Meets Power Rangers

The Squirtle Squad will be making their comeback, and morph into these brightly colored heroes, with the fifth episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master airing on February 9th in Japan. The episode is titled "Burn! The Squirtle Fire Brigade!" and it begins to tease itself as such, "Ash, Pikachu, and the others have come to a port town where a large crowd has gathered to witness the show put on by the Squirtle Fire Brigade, led by Squirtle who traveled with Ash in the past!"

The synopsis continues with, "Ash and the others are enjoying the show but on the other hand Team Rocket, who have become the managers of the Squirtle Fire Department seem to be plotting something...?!" With the Squirtle Squad coming back to reunite with Ash and the others soon enough, it's starting to really feel like it's the time to say goodbye to Ash's time with the anime overall.

What are you hoping to see from Pokemon's own take on the Power Rangers? Are you excited to see the Squirtle Squad back in action in the anime?