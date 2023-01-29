Pokemon Brings Back Brock Full Time for Ash's Final Episodes

Pokemon is now working its way through its final slate of episodes saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 25 years of adventuring, and the series has brought back Brock full time to travel together with both Ash and Misty again for Ash's final episodes! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is a special 11 episode series watching Ash going through a walk down memory lane following his becoming a world champion. Through this he's finally getting some choice reunions that fans have waited a long time to see, and this of course, includes both Misty and Brock.

With Ash now in his final slate of episodes and his only goal in sight being to travel around and make more friends, Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has previously brought Misty back to the series to be one of his full time travel companions again. With the third episode of this new series also bringing back Brock into the equation, now Ash is rejoined once again by both Misty and Brock to form the original Kanto and Johto trio fans saw all those years ago.

How Does Brock Come Back to the Pokemon Anime?

Episode 3 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master sees Ash and Misty going to a cafe for lunch, and it's revealed that Brock has become the manager there since they had seen him last. He dedicates himself to working there because he has a crush on one of the employees, but when she reveals she has a fiancee, it ends up pretty much as one would expect for Brock and he quickly leaves to travel together with Ash and Misty once more.

After getting mixed up with a wild Hatterine in a nearby forest, the three buddies bond with one another once more and it goes back to being just like it was 25 years ago when the anime first began. With Brock joining up with Ash and Misty, the two of them are excited for Brock's cooking again while he's happy to spend time with these two again. They're all at a much different stage of their lives, so now Ash gets to end his journey with his very first close friends.

