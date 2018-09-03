‘Pokemon’ Announces New Professor Oak Actor

Even in the face of tragedy, the show must go on for the Pokemon franchise. According to a new report, a replacement has been found for Professor Oak following the passing of Unsho Ishizuka.

According to Biglobe, Kenyu Horiuchi has been cast as Professor Oak in Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon. The actor will take over for Ishizuka who originally voiced the character. The famed voice actor passed away on August 13, 2018 at 67, leaving the Pokemon community to mourn the unexpected loss. (via Moetron)

As for Horiuchi, the voice actor has a lengthy resume of his own. He has worked on all sorts of series, lending his talent to titles like YuYu Hakusho, Captain Tsubasa, Saint Seiya, Naruto, Bleach, Gintama, and more. Recently, the actor took up jobs on Black Clover and Darling in the Franxx. Now, Horiuchi will be adding Pokemon to his impressive resume.

Right now, there is no word on when Horiuchi will make his anime debut in Pokemon. The show has yet to announce which episode will stand as Ishizuka’s final outing, so it seems OLM and The Pokemon Company have some backlog episodes in store. For now, the anime is focusing on its impending time change as Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is slated to shift its airtime to a Sunday evening slot.

