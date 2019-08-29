Pokemon Anime Synopsis Teases League Qualifier Shake Up

Seventh time is the charm! Pokemon fans have long waited for Ash Ketchum, or Satoshi as he’s called in Japan, to take home a Pokemon tournament win, as the decades old franchise has never given our favorite trainer a victory to call his own. With the Alolan League Tournament running hot and heavy, a new synopsis supplied by a fan shows that things aren’t going to be easy for Ash in his attempts to take home the gold, especially as he faces off with the notorious Guzma, the boss of Team Skull, and his array of Bug Pokemon.

Twitter User Arkeus88 shared the recent synopsis of the upcoming episode of Pokemon: Sun and Moon that sees Ash squaring off against the leader of Team Skull, Guzma, with a hint that the antagonist head honcho may have a trick or two up his sleeve that’s been helping him go undefeated:

Team Skull is the newest antagonistic organization that threatens both Ash, his Pokemon, and the trainers of the islands of the Alola region. Holding a similar pattern and mission as Team Rocket, attempting to swipe Pokemon from their trainers for their own needs, the group of bandits led by Guzma doesn’t exactly have as lofty a goal as that of Giovanni, Jesse, James, and Meowth. The members of Team Skull are good at what they do and simply attempt to steal pocket monsters in order to get by when all is said and done.

Whether this description is hinting at Ash taking an “L” from Guzma thanks to his trick that has made him unbeatable is yet to be seen, but we’re sure many Pokemon fans would be heart broken if Ketchum lost yet another tournament.

