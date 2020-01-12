Pokemon Confirms Ho-Oh Comeback with New Synopsis

When it comes to Pokemon, the anime has kept up a fine score for the year so far. From visiting to Galar to honoring Scorbunny, Pokemon: The Series has been at the top of its games as of late. Now, it seems the franchise is ready to wow once more, and it is all thanks to Ho-Oh. The Legendary Bird is making a comeback, and fans are eager to see how it all goes down.

Recently, Pokemon: The Series put out a new synopsis for its next episode. The release promises to follow Ash and Go as they visit Johto in search of a famous monster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, a user known as Arkeus88 shared the episode’s translated synopsis with fans.

“When [Ash and Go] learn that the Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh has been seen in a city in the Johto region called Enju City, they instantly head there. And believe it or not, they discover a Pokemon that resembles Ho-Oh as soon as they arrive,” the new synopsis reads.

“The two are overjoyed but it turns out that Ho-Oh is just a fake; A boy named Kurio has disguised one of his own Pokemon. Kurio tells them he wants to show Ho-Oh to his grandpa no matter what – will he ultimately end up meeting the real Ho-Oh?!”

As you can see, this upcoming Pokemon episode will deal with Ho-Oh in a very real way. This is only appropriate given how the anime kicked off with an episode featuring Lugia. Ho-Oh, a legendary monster said to bring good fortune, is the latest to pop up on Ash’s radar. And if Go is lucky, he might see the Johto myth firsthand.

Are you excited to see this Legendary Bird return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.