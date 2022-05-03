Pokemon Celebrates Wedding Season with Bride and Groom Merch

✖

As May rolls in so does wedding season, and it seems The Pokemon Company is ready to celebrate. Thousands of couples will tie the knot in the next few months, so of course, the need for decor is at a high for this year. It is only right for Pokemon to help out couples who want to get hitched with Pikachu's help, and they can do so soon with a new line of adorable wedding gear.

As you can see below, The Pokemon Company shared its latest batch of themed plushes, and this one is all about weddings. Not only is the brand about to release a ton of wedding decor for nerdy couples who want to tie the knot, but it is dropping cute plushes to go with the line.

Pokémon Garden Wedding line of merchandise revealed! Features wedding Pikachu plushies in both Western and Japanese styles. pic.twitter.com/VFPywhIFyK — PokéJungle IX (@pokejungle) April 28, 2022

Obviously, the Pokemon plush sets are this collection's focus, and you can pick which style suits your nuptials the best. One set of the plushes focuses on Western marriage looks as the bride and groom Pikachu are dressed to the nines. The same can be said for the other Pikachu set, but they are dressed in traditional wedding wear from Japan. The two are also shown kneeling on a mat, so it will fall to you to decide which of these plushes suits you the best.

Of course, there is also plenty of wedding decor included in this line for fans to look through. It seems invitations, table markers, glasses, towels, and a ring box will be included in this line. There also appears to two acrylic stands of bride and groom Pikachu up for grabs. If you are a fan of Pokemon, these stands would be super cute at your sweetheart table if you've got the room, so couples eyeing a 2022 wedding will want to keep an eye on this collection as it drops.

What do you think of these adorable new plushes? Would you like to celebrate Pokemon at your own wedding?