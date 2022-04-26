Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Releases New Poster

✖

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the latest game to join the Pokemon franchise, and of course, fans are dying for more of it. The groundbreaking game signaled a new era for the video games with its open-world setting and story. Soon, the anime Pokemon: Hisuian Snow is ready to expand the game, and its first trailer has gone live.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced The Pokemon Company was working on an anime that would tie to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The news was confirmed ahead of the spring, and now, the summer season is ushering the show's first poster forward. As you can see below, the anime has a name now and plans to go live starting next month.

A new adventure through stunning Hisui begins in Pokémon: Hisuian Snow! 🏔️



Join Alec as he explores the region and has an encounter that may change the way he views Pokémon! Tune in for Episode 1 starting 5/18 on YouTube!



❄️➡️ https://t.co/o7SgtZ3YRg pic.twitter.com/3YAemUUkkI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 26, 2022

The show is titled Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, and its poster suggests its first episode will drop in May. Right now, the miniseries is expected to have three episodes, but that could always be extended. It all depends on the fandom's reaction and whether the Hisui region has other stories to explore.

Of course, fans know from Pokemon Legends: Arceus that the Hisui is ripe for the picking. It has already given netizens an incredible amount of lore, and fans are already asking for more titles like it. The Pokemon Company is too busy with its next mainline generation to heed those pleas, but it can order an anime to satisfy fans in the meantime.

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus drops its anime, the show will follow a young boy named Alec who finds their view of Pokemon changed forever after a mysterious encounter in Hisui leaves him stunned. Fans will get to see what kind of encounter the boy came across soon, and they're eager to see what else happens on his trek around the region.

