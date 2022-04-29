Pokemon Journeys Shares Ash and Greninja's Reunion

✖

Pokemon Journeys hasn't just introduced plenty of new characters that hail from the Galar Region, alongside countless new Pokemon that arrived via Sword & Shield, it has seen plenty of reunions via the return of characters from the anime's past, as well as returning pocket monsters. Now, the latest episode of the series didn't just showcase the return of Ash's Greninja, but a reunion between the current champion of the Alola Region and one of the most powerful Pokemon that Ash had in his roster to date. Needless to say, Journeys had plenty of story to tell in its latest installment.

It's been six years since the last time we saw Ash and Greninja side-by-side, with Lucario seeking to fight against the ninja-style amphibian that became so bonded to Ketchum that he even created a form that made him look similar to his trainer. Luckily for Ash, the fight was short-lived, as they were able to eventually put their differences aside and Greninja was able to not just reunite with his former trainer, but also teach Lucario how to work alongside Ketchum that much better. Needless to say, Ash is going to need all the help and training that he can get if he hopes to eventually defeat Leon in a one-on-one battle.

The official Pokemon Twitter Account for the franchise's anime took the opportunity to not only share new images from the latest episode of Pokemon Journeys, but it also gave fans a look behind-the-scenes by sharing a sketch from the storyboards that brought the battle between Greninja and Lucario to life:

With over one hundred episodes under its belt, Pokemon Journeys isn't showing any signs of stopping soon, which is definitely an accomplishment considering previous seasons of the Pokemon anime series came to a close earlier than the centennial installment. While there wasn't a definitive winner between Greninja and Lucario during this latest fight, it's clear that the two hold far more similarities than they both originally thought.

What did you think of the return of Greninja? What other Pokemon from Ash's roster do you think should return to Journeys? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.