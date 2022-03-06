Is Pokemon Preparing to Part Ways with Ash Ketchum?

Pokemon Journeys has crossed over its 100 episode mark, and with it has introduced Ash to a whole new level of challenges and adventures than ever seen before. Challenges and adventures that could end up being his last. The newest iteration of the anime series has opened up its world to every previous region of the franchise to date, and this means Ash has been free to explore not only the newest region of Galar but classic regions like Kanto and Johto as well. Not only that, but the anime has been making use of 20 plus years of adventures to draw from.

That’s sort of the name for the game for Pokemon Journeys. Ash is taking on his biggest challenges yet as he faces familiar Gym Leaders and rivals from the past in the World Coronation Series. He’s adding fan favorite Pokemon from across the years to his team such as Lucario and Gengar, and has set his sights on his most challenging rival yet, the actual world champion at the top of it all, Leon. Now that Ash had officially accomplished his main goal of becoming a League Champion in Sun and Moon, what could there be left to do after this series is over? Could this be it for Ash?

Notably Pokemon Journeys has also introduced Goh to the anime as well. The series has done quite a lot to cement Goh as the deuteragonist of the anime, and unlike other travel companions in the past, Goh has had his own episodes all to himself where he was the main star. Goh’s goal in catching every Pokemon has also taken precedent over Ash in some notable episodes as well as Ash’s World Coronation Series battles see him jump up several places in the ranks with each new victory (and thus less necessary to actually show on screen).

With all of this from Goh, the series could be setting up for a full passing of the torch in some manner. Ash’s journeys are also coming full circle with many important faces and Pokemon from his past, and it will all come to a head in one of his biggest battles yet. So after all of this, what could there even be left for Ash to do? If Pokemon’s anime does say goodbye to Ash, it won’t be so sudden as ending Pokemon Journeys when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release. It’ll be more gradual than that.

Like how this anime has pushed Ash further and further to the side, the next one will do just a bit more. Then the next one more after that. So Pokemon is hardly saying goodbye to Ash right now, but it will soon.