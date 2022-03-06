Pokemon Reanimates Classic Ash Moment for New Opening

Pokemon Journeys has brought anime fans full circle with a new take on Ash Ketchum’s most classic Pokeball throwing animation in the newest opening theme sequence for the anime! The newest iteration of the anime has seemed more like a victory lap for Ash than ever as he has been adventuring through every franchise he visited in the past and has been using all sorts of tricks and Pokemon he’s acquired over that time. It’s been a long journey for Ash since he very first began in the anime, and now it’s come full circle for fans everywhere.

Pokemon Journeys has previously shown off classic moments from the anime in a whole new way, and now it’s added yet another fun throwback with the newest opening theme sequence for the series. Kicking off with the 100th episode of the anime recently airing in Japan, a moment during the new opening sees Ash pulling his cap backwards before winding up for a Pokeball throw much like he always did during the anime’s first run over two decades ago. Check out the comparison as shared by @raboot_bunnie on Twitter below:

They animated the classic throwing Pokeball animation of Ash again, where he would turn his hat backwards, zoom into his right eye and then throws the pokeball! Nostalgia #anipoke pic.twitter.com/dawCEy9KmA — Robert (@raboot_bunnie) March 4, 2022

Pokemon Journeys’ newest opening showcases a lot of both the past and future for the anime as it not only reflects the fact that Ash and Goh have travelled through many regions through the episodes so far, but also drops some key hints for the future. This newest iteration has been fully invested in the past as Ash has pulled from all kinds of techniques and special abilities he has picked up through his two decades worth of adventures in the anime’s history.

As he continues making his way through the World Coronation Series, there are even bigger battles ahead for the young trainer and this has seemingly kicked off the final slate of episodes for this iteration of the series. Now it only seems like a matter of time before we get to see whether or not Ash can finally make up for all of his losses in the past and perhaps get one of his biggest victories in the franchise yet.

