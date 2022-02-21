Detective Pikachu 2 Confirmed to Still Be in Development

It looks as though Detective Pikachu 2, which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Nintendo 3DS game, is still in development. All the way back in 2019, The Pokemon Company announced that it was working on a sequel to Detective Pikachu that it would be releasing on Nintendo Switch in the future. Since that time, news on the project has fallen completely silent, leading many fans to naturally wonder whether or not the game would ever see the light of day. Fortunately, based on a new job listing, it sounds like the title is still in the works.

Seen via a job post at Creatures, which is the studio that is working on Detective Pikachu 2, the game is still said to be on its way. Little was said about the scope of the title or its current status in regard to development, but the fact that the project was mentioned whatsoever confirms that it’s still being worked on in some capacity.

Although no reason was given for the ongoing silence surrounding Detective Pikachu 2, it seems like the arrival of the pandemic in 2020 could be a contributing factor behind the project’s slow development. In recent years, game development has changed drastically for a number of studios around the globe as they have learned to work in new conditions as a result of the pandemic. As such, some titles have been delayed or dormant for a longer period of time than they would have previously been expected.

As a whole, this is definitely good news for those that were beginning to worry that Detective Pikachu 2 would never end up coming about. And while we’re technically no closer to learning about the game’s launch now than we previously were, perhaps we will end up learning more at some point later in 2022. Until then, Detective Pikachu 2 has no concrete release window and all we know with certainty is that it will launch on Switch.

[H/T VGC]