Pokemon Promo Sets Up Ash's Reunion With Lapras

Pokemon is getting closer and closer to the end of its special series bidding goodbye to Ash Ketchum's run in the anime after 25 long years of adventures, and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting up Ash's big reunion with the Lapras he hasn't traveled with in a long time! The special series meant to serve as Ash's final episodes in the anime has been marking off a list of some of the final anticipated reunions that fans of the franchise have been asking to see again for a very long time.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been following Ash as he's been having more lowkey adventures together with Misty and Brock again, and that has brought him face to face with some of the favorites from his past. The next episode of the series is then teasing a whole new kind of reunion as Ash will be coming across Lapras again in one of the very few times since the two of them teamed up during the Orange League all those years ago. You can check out the promo for the episode below from the anime's official Twitter account:

What Happens in Ash's Reunion With Lapras?

Episode 7 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is titled "Riding on Lapras!" and the synopsis for the episode teases the big reunion as such, "Ash and Pikachu reunite with Lapras, who once traveled with them. Lapras seems to be asking for their help. On the island where Lapras guides them to is a Wailmer stuck in a hole in the cave and unable to get out! Ash tries to get the Wailmer out by all means, but can he really be rescued?!"

By the looks of the anime's newest promo and the synopsis for the episode, it is going to be a less tense affair much like the rest of these final episodes in the special series. The bright spot will be Ash's reunion with Lapras, and seeing him ride on his former partner will definitely be a nostalgic trip down memory lane. But that also makes one excited for what possibly could be coming next.

