Pokemon: Journey of Dreams Announced

With Pokemon Day around the corner, all eyes are on the hit franchise to see what it will announce in just a few days' time. From video game reveals to anime updates, Pokemon Day has a lot on its plate, and it seems some announcements are going live ahead of the event to keep headlines rolling. After all, The Pokemon Company shared an update with fans in China the other night, and it was there fans learned a new short film is coming for the IP.

As you can see below, the new project with announced with a whimsical poster. It turns out Pokemon is working on a short that will air in China exclusively for now. Weibo was the first site to share the new poster, and Pokemon fans are digging through the promo to see what this short has in store.

Pokémon has posted a new graphic on Chinese social network Weibo for a new animated piece called "Journey of Dreams". We should know more soon! pic.twitter.com/d6aB6b4XnJ — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) February 23, 2023

The project, which is titled Pokemon: Journey of Dream, appears to tell the story of a young boy given this poster's star. We can see a kid in the promo with short brown hair, and they are holding a handheld gaming device. It seems this object inspires the kid with some wild dreams, and these different scenes include monsters like Mewtwo, Charizard, Pikachu, Lapras, and more.

At this point, fans are not sure whether this Pokemon short will air globally, but it seems a Chinese release is imminent. You can bet the project will surface online somewhere regardless of its dubbed future. And of course, this project marks yet another push by The Pokemon Company into China. After decades of being shut out from the nation, Pokemon has made headway in the market since Pokemon Sun and Moon were released. And now, the anime is hoping to make a meaningful splash overseas as well.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon teaser? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.