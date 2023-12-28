Pokemon Concierge Is Now Streaming: Watch

Pokemon fans, the time has finally come. After plenty of waiting, Netflix has put up Pokemon Conciege. The stop-motion TV series made its global launch today, and the big launch is giving fans a new angle on the Pokemon franchise.

As you can see here, all of Pokemon Concierge is streaming, so there are four episodes to binge. The stop-motion series has a short order for season one, but each of its episodes are meaty. The show's premiere brings Haru center stage as Pokemon Concierge intros its protagonist. As season one goes on, we meet more of Haru's friends, and the show never loses its cozy charm.

A place where you can relax and be yourself – here at the Pokémon Resort, you can be guaranteed a happy stay!



Pokémon Concierge is now streaming on Netflix!🏝️#Pokemon #PokemonConcierge pic.twitter.com/dQfTzfcIkA — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 28, 2023

If you are not familiar with Pokemon Concierge, the TV series is the latest to join the IP. Of course, the Pokemon anime has fans spanning the globe, and it has more than 1,000 episodes to its name. Pokemon Concierge proves the IP can branch out on screen, and its stop-motion flair is too cute to ignore. Directed by Ogawa Aku, Pokemon Concierge is a breath of fresh air, and it is a solid get for Netflix's catalog.

Of course, Netflix has more Pokemon on the way. The streaming service has become the exclusive distributor of the Pokemon anime. With Pokemon Journeys finished, all eyes are on the English dub launch of Pokemon Horizons. The ongoing anime went live in Japan last year, and Pokemon Horizons just launched in the United Kingdom. Next year, Pokemon Horizons promises to launch in the United States, so you can try out Pokemon Concierge as you wait for the anime's return.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon TV series?