Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Release Epilogue for DLC in 2024

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is wrapping up its DLC adventure with an epilogue, which will release on January 11, 2024. Today, The Pokemon Company announced plans to release an epilogue to The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which will be released in early January. To access the epilogue, players must complete the story for both parts of the DLC and complete a certain postgame event in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. A brief trailer for the epilogue, shown below, reveals that the event will feature Arven, Nemona, and Penny traveling to Kitikami and teased the appearance of Pecharunt, the mysterious Pokemon responsible for the creation of the Loyal Three. You can check out the trailer below:

A new adventure in the Land of Kitakami awaits! An epilogue for #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrives on January 11, 2024! pic.twitter.com/jQ3GAq9Exy — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 20, 2023

The epilogue was previously leaked online by dataminers with the release of The Teal Mask earlier this month, although many fans realized that more story content was set to come given how Ogerpon's storyline was left unresolved over the course of The Indigo Disk. While players had the chance to battle The Loyal Three, there was no confrontation with their "leader," a Pokemon who gave them increased powers in the past.

The epilogue will likely be the last content for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, unless there are plans to create more DLC. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero added much of the post-game content fans expected, with Legendary Pokemon encounters, tougher battles, and replayable tournaments and other features. Although several hundred Pokemon remain missing from the game, there's little else for Game Freak to add to the game outside of (necessary) functionality improvements.

Players will be able to access the final story content for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content on January 11, 2024, but they'll need to beat the rest of the game first.