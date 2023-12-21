Pokemon Go Reveals New Year's 2024 Event

2024 is fast approaching and Pokemon Go players can celebrate with an all-new New Year's event. Kicking off on January 1st at 10 a.m. local time, the event will be a shorter one, only extending until January 3rd at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players can expect to see new costumed versions of Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff wearing ribbons. In addition to these new costumed Pokemon, players can expect to see the return of several other costumed Pokemon that have appeared in the past, including Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit.

Both Jigglypuff and Hoothoot will be appearing in the wild during this New Year's event, along with Darumaka (Unova) and Bronzor. One-star Raids and three-star Raids will both be made up of costumed Pokemon. Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Wurmple all wearing party hats will be in one-star Raids, as well as New Year's outfit Hoothoot. Three-star Raids will feature Raticate, Nidorino, Gengar, and Wobuffet, all wearing party hats. Five-star Raids will vary by location, with Buzzwole in the Americas, Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific, and Pheromosa in Europe. Last but not least, Mega Raids will feature Mega Ampharos.

New Year's Event Bonuses

(Photo: Pokemon)

During this event, players can see fireworks appearing in the skies in the game. In a neat move, the game's loading screen was updated today, keeping the Timeless Travels screen that appeared with the season's start, but also adding fireworks to the skyline. 7 km Eggs found during the event will put a focus on baby Pokemon. Baby Pichu wearing a party hat is the only costumed version with a chance of appearing. Players will also have an easier time hatching eggs, as there will be 1/2 distance required on Eggs placed in Incubators.

Players planning to update their look during the event will be able to purchase a new avatar item from the Shop based on the Darumaka from Unova. No price has been revealed for the avatar item, but players will be able to purchase paid Timed Research for $1.00. Completing the research tasks will result in encounters with costumed Jigglypuff, Hoothoot, and Wurmple, and lucky players might find Shiny versions. Players will also be able to earn XP, Stardust, and even PokeCoins. As this is timed research, players will only have until the end of the New Year's event to complete it.

Pokemon Go Rowlet Community Day

Shortly after the New Year's event wraps, players will be able to look forward to a Community Day event centered around Rowlet. The event will take place on January 6th, and will make it easier for players to find a Shiny version during the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. This is the only Community Day event set to take place in January, but players can expect two the following month: a regular, and a Community Day Classic.

Are you looking forward to this New Year's event in Pokemon Go? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!