Pokemon Horizons Clip Previews English Dub: Watch

Pokemon Horizons: The Series will finally be premiering its English dub release next year, and fans have gotten another idea of what it sounds like with a new clip showing off the new dub! Pokemon Horizons has been showing off the new era of the anime without Ash Ketchum with its new episodes in Japan over this past year, but fans in international territories have been waiting patiently to see the new anime for themselves. As the English dub release of the series has been preparing for its launch, there were even worries that it would be much longer before its release than fans had expected.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has been confirmed to release with Netflix around the world next February, and this will be the highly anticipated English dub release of the series. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes fans will get to check out when the anime finally debuts internationally, but at least fans have gotten a new idea of what to expect from the English dub with a new clip highlighting Liko and her Sprigatito. You can check out the new Pokemon Horizons dub clip below.

Pokemon Horizons English Dub Release Date

Pokemon Horizons: The Series will be premiering with Netflix on February 23rd, 2024. The dub cast is largely a mystery as of the time of this writing, but the first two additions to the cast includes Crispin Freeman as Friede and Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu. As for what to expect from the new anime, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

"A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that's determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn't on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?"

