Pokemon Cosplayer Envisions Vaporeon’s Gorgeous Evolution

Pokemon fans know the original roster of pocket monsters front and back. The franchise debuted more than two decades ago, and the public was quick to fall in love. The kid-friendly series has since become one that panders to all ages, and that is certainly true with cosplaying. You are as likely to see a toddler dressed as Pikachu as you are a college student, but one cosplayer took things up a notch with their stunning Vaporeon look.

Over on Instagram, a cosplayer known as Pikauchu shared their take on the Eevee evolution. The Water-type was reimagined as a human thanks to a lovely cosplay, and it makes Vaporeon look fiercer than ever before.

As you can see below, the Vaporeon cosplay envisions the Pokemon’s evolved form, and that is of a warrior. Pikauchu channeled their inner Wonder Woman with this look, and it would make Misty equal parts joyful and jealous.

The cosplay sees Vaporeon with some bright blue makeup which fades into a deeper hue. A well-styled wig makes way for Vaporeon’s fins, and those vestiges are seen throughout the cosplay.

Of course, the water warrior is dressed in a two-piece suit that comes complete with scales and gold trim. A piece of long blue fabric ties the look in with its scaly blue heels. Finally, the Pokemon cosplay wraps with a custom trident that is styled after Vaporeon’s palate. From top to bottom, this beachy cosplay redefines what Vaporeon could be, and it has fans wondering if civilians in the Pokemon Universe do cosplays like this too.

