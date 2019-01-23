This ‘Pokemon’ Post May Show The Best Ho-Oh Cosplay Ever

When it comes to cosplay, the anime fandom knows what to do. The community has embraced the hobby for some time now, and fans continue to push the limits when it comes to dressing up as their favorite characters. So, it was only a matter of time until Ho-Oh stepped up and got their own look.

Over on Facebook, a popular anime showed off their take on Ho-Oh, and the look has gone viral. After all, Low Cost Cosplay is a gift to the online community, and his love of Pokemon has made fans real happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Low Cost Cosplay shared their DIY Ho-Oh, and the budget-friendly look is one you can do from home. All fans will need is a watermelon that has been sliced, a cut red shock, and some colored fabric.

The steps? Put the cut sock over your foot so that your toes are left exposed. The watermelon slices will be placed strategically on a table to make up Ho-Oh’s wings, and the sock will be outfitted with colored fabric to mimic a beat and eyes. From there, the only thing fans have to do is hide behind the table, stick their socked leg into the air at an angle, and enjoy the absurdity that is low-cost cosplaying.

For fans, this is not the first Pokemon cosplay seen by this cosplayer, and they are known for their rather hilarious anime looks. In fact, Low Cost Cosplay has referenced shows like One-Punch Man and Naruto in his most recent outfits. So, if the viral star is feeling up for the challenge, he’ll try to find a DIY cosplay for Onyx or Gyarados next.

So, are you willing to try this cosplay out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven’t kept up with the series’ current anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”