Pokemon Cosplay Perfects Jessie's Impossible Look

Prepare for trouble, Pokemon fans! It has been a long year without conventions, but hopes are high that cosplayers will be able to gather once more before 2021 wraps. As vaccinations begin worldwide against COVID-19, netizens are prepping new cosplays in the hope for returning cons, and one fan went the extra mile with their look. After all, they decided to tackle Team Rocket, and we can safely say Jessie has never looked better.

The job comes courtesy of kinpatsucosplay on Instagram. The user has been a cosplay champion for followers around the world, and they began their adaptation process for Jessie recently. As you can imagine, the look took quite some time to pull together given all its pieces, but the cosplay was well worth the effort.

Over on social media, kinpatsucosplay shared their final take on Jessie which you can find above. "Prepare for trouble , and make it double!! JESSIE FROM POKEMON IS HERE," the cosplayer shared.

"Finally the moment you have all been waiting for - to see if I can actually put the wig on my head! AND I DID AND IT IS INSANE," the caption continues. "We really hope you guys like how this costume turned out!! please let us know what you think!!!"

As you can see here, the wig for Jessie was a total endeavor to take on. It involved custom dying, 3D modeling, and hot glue to start. But as you can see, the end result was worth all of the patience. Jessie looks as if she were pulled from the Pokemon anime here. Every piece of this Team Rocket look is on point, so we give kudos to kinpatsucosplay for their handwork. And if you want to tackle this cosplay for yourself, the cosplayer has made their custom patterns available online!

