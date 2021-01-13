Pokemon Releases First 25th Anniversary Video, New Logo

The Pokemon Company has officially kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration with a 2-minute video. The new video serves as a spotlight for the various parts of the franchise, with almost every part of the sprawling multimedia franchise appearing in some form. The video follows a series of rolling Poke Balls as they progress through a Rube Goldberg-esque sequence, passing by Pokemon cards, Pokemon plushes and toys, and video game consoles and memorabilia. The video ends with the reveal that the Pokemon Company is teaming up with Katy Perry on a new music program called P25 Music, which will release new music throughout the year. You can check out the full video above.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Pokemon Company also released a new logo, showing Pikachu and the various Starter Pokemon from different games. Each set of Starter Pokemon are participating in some sort of action that was either unique to their region or first introduced during their generation of Pokemon games. For instance, the Galar Starter Pokemon are making curry, while the Johto Pokemon are surrounding a Pokemon eg. You can check out the new logo below:

1996 was only the beginning. Whether you kicked things off in Kanto or got on board in Galar, the world of Pokémon is filled with thrilling battles and exciting adventures—every journey is unique. #Pokemon25https://t.co/kQAygp61cx pic.twitter.com/TOdOiASyRI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 13, 2021

Finally, the Pokemon Company also teased some of their upcoming plans for the rest of the year. In addition to the P25 Music project, the Pokemon Company also announced collaborations with Build-A-Bear Workshop, General Mills, Levi's, McDonalds, Jazwares, Scholastic, Mattel, Funko, PowerA, and the Wand Company. The Pokemon Trading Card Game will also release special 25th anniversary-themed collections, along with oversize cards featuring Pikachu and other Starter Pokemon. The Pokemon Company also released a new website hub that will serve as a central location for all the festivities related to the franchise's 25th anniversary, and will look back at all of the Pokemon regions, starting with the Galar region and ending with the Kanto region from the first Pokemon games.

The Pokemon Company also noted that more "anniversary-related activations" are planned throughout the year for the Pokemon anime, video games, mobile games and more. Other big announcements for the franchise are planned, so stay tuned to ComicBook.com to keep up on all the big Pokemon news.