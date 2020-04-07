New Pokemon and Digimon Anime Have Fans Reliving the Good Old Days

When it comes to anime from years ago, there are some franchises you cannot help but praise as classics. From Astro Boy to Gundam and beyond, there are more influential series than you can count. Of course, monster series made a big push in the 1990s with Pokemon and Digimon, so you can see why their 2020 comebacks have audiences feeling like they’ve stepped back a couple of decades.

For those who haven’t been keeping track of things, 2020 is a big year for monster anime. A slew of series are slated to make a comeback this year or are in the midst of them. Here in the U.S., cartoon series like Ben 10 caught so many by surprise with its announcement comeback, but it is joined by a few anime titles.

Which ones, you may ask? It happens to be none other than Pokemon and Digimon. The two titans are back in action, and fans are loving all the nostalgia they’ve brought with them.

Late last year, fans were thrilled when a new vision came for the Pokemon anime, a show which debuted way back in 1997. The new series follows Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu after they became champions in Alola. This new series is unlike any before given its small cast and changing setting, but the alterations have been for the best. Fans admit they’re loving the change, and Digimon lovers are experiencing the same thing.

It wasn’t more than a week ago that Digimon Adventure came around with a reboot. This all-new series reboots the series fans love from the start. Taichi returns as a kid in this gorgeous new title, and audiences are in love with its gorgeous animation. If there were ever two series to bring back the good old days of anime, it would be these two for fans, and the slides below prove it. Netizens are in love with the direction both shows are taking, and they plan to follow each one as it grows in the future.

Will you be tuning into either of these anime series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

A Blast From the Past

I’m really watching both Digimon and Pokemon weekly at the moment, huh? Anime has gotten me feeling like it’s 2001. pic.twitter.com/3Yg7Zqyetl — AJ (@Aleczandxr) April 5, 2020

Here We Go

Digimon Adventure (2020) just started and Pokemon is running. Add in some Yugioh and I’ll be like 7 years old again… — ゴールデン (@iceemperor_mh) April 5, 2020

A Battle of the Ages

Pokemon fans: We finally have a good anime that has nice animation and a good plot! No Digimon to take the spotlight, stupid knockoff!



Digimon fans, rolling up with Adventure 2020: pic.twitter.com/9Dnfbc6T06 — morgue escapee (@soulemissary) April 6, 2020

Never Lose Hope

Crazy how in 2020 Pokemon and Digimon are extremely good and I’m really looking forward to what they have in store for us long time fans



Now I’m hoping yugioh will be good 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TJbnlKti7K — 🦋🍧 Omni 🍧🦋 (@OmniKabuto) April 5, 2020

A Whole New World

Wow 2020 is feeling like a new era. Yugioh, Pokemon, and Digimon all have complete reboots now. — Jack Ward (@jack_m_ward) April 5, 2020

A Warm Welcome

Our childhood is back man — मुकुंद (@SainiMukund) April 5, 2020

Both Are Good