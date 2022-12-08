Pokemon Introduces Its New Rival to Goku in This Dragon Ball Crossover

Dragon Ball and Pokemon have been vying for the top of the charts when it comes to the anime world, with each of the franchises focusing on battles, but the former involves Saiyans and the latter involves pocket monsters. With Dragon Ball Super recently announcing that its manga will return with a new story focusing on Goten and Trunks, and Pokemon recently crowning Ash Ketchum as the newest world champion, one artistic fan has smashed the two franchises together by introducing a powerful new challenger who might have performed the fusion dance.

Nemona, the character that is featured in this new fan art that fuses the two anime worlds, is the new rival to the player of the Nintendo Switch games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While she has yet to make an appearance in the anime, it definitely wouldn't come as a surprise to see her eventually arrive in the anime adaptation when Pokemon Journeys comes to an end. Though a new season might be on the horizon, creative minds behind the series have confirmed that Ash Ketchum will remain a part of the television series despite the fact that he was finally able to achieve his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion thanks to his victory against Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament.

Dragon Ball P

Twitter Fan Artist took the opportunity to fuse Goku and Nemona into one, creating a very powerful trainer who might not have any need for her Pokemon allies if she can rely on Super Saiyan transformations like the Saiyan race can do in the Dragon Ball series:

Nemona from Pokemon cosplays as Goku!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/HE9M1ytKxI — Touya! ★ POKEMON S&V TIMEE (@Touyarokii) November 29, 2022

2022 didn't just see Pokemon crown a new world champion, but it also saw the release of the new Dragon Ball film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which took the opportunity to switch the script by focusing on Gohan and Piccolo rather than Goku and Vegeta. With Dragon Ball Super's manga also bringing to an end the Granolah The Survivor Arc this year, this year's Jump Festa is sure to drop some major details regarding the future of the Z-Fighters.

What do you think of this fusion between Dragon Ball and Pokemon? What other trainers should get a Shonen makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon trainers and Z-Fighters.