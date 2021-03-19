Pokemon Fans Point Out Ash Ketchum's Ungodly Strength in Viral Thread

Ash Ketchum has been the star of Pokemon's anime for decades now, with audiences following his long journey to become the greatest trainer in the world, but recently, fans took to social media to celebrate one of the stranger aspects of the character: his "ungodly strength". With fans managing to find a number of aspects of the Pokemon protagonist's brawn, it's clear that the child trainer is holding back some serious power that comes from his physical body and not simply from the Pokemon that he continues to add to his ever-expanding roster.

In Pokemon Journeys, Ash is currently traveling the world to celebrate his win at the Alola League Tournament, followed by his new pal Goh while capturing some of the strongest pocket monsters in his library of creatures to date. With the trainers of Galar Region putting both Ash and Goh through the wringer, it seems as if the pair of trainers have some serious training to do before they can defeat the current champion, Leon.

