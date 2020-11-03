Pokemon: Ash's Original Voice Sends Message of Love Amidst Election Day

✖

A big day has come for the United States as all eyes are on voting polls around the country. Election Day has come for the 2020 Presidential Race, and the world's eyes are anxiously waiting to learn how the American people voted. Of course, tensions are high over the election as the country awaits its results, so Ash Ketchum felt it was time to remind Pokemon fans of a few key things while they wait.

Or rather, the original voice behind Ash Ketchum had a message. Veronica Taylor is known for voicing a slew of animated characters, but she is best-known for her work with Pokemon's Ash Ketchum back in the day. That is why she shared a message with fans as Ash the other day, and the brief is all about retaining kindness and optimism.

"Competition is a good thing. It challenges us and those around us. It makes us focus, learn all we can, push ourselves to our limits, and be our very best. Those with solid skills never show off, don't bully, harm, or threaten others. And as they say, it's not about winning. It's about how you play the game," Taylor shared via Ash.

As you can see above, the voice actor got her message across with an old-school figure of Ash. A little bit of editing makes it look as if the doll is the one talking, and Ash goes on to rally fans by reminding them all they're on the same team.

"I mean, winning is temporary - just a moment in time. It's how you win and who you become that matters. We all need to work together to bring out the best in each other. After all, we are on the same team. We're human beings living on this planet trying to make the world a better place."

Clearly, Ash is willing to put aside his dreams to become the very best if it means keeping peace with his fellow trainers. Taylor's gentle message has earned praise from fans looking for distraction ahead of the election's impending results. So if the Pokemon Universe ever puts Ash up for an election, execs will want to hit up Taylor for speech ideas should the time come.

What do you think about this Ash-approved message? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.