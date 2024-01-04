Pokemon Go Reveals New In-Game Freebies

2024 is the Year of the Dragon, and the clothing companies Fendi and FRGMT are celebrating through a new promotion with The Pokemon Company. The FENDI x FRGMT x POKEMON collection features clothing options centered around Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite. The new styles are pretty expensive, but Pokemon Go fans looking to enjoy the collection without spending any money are in luck, as the game is offering free avatar items based on the collection! By inputting the code FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON, players will receive a free in-game Dragonite hoodie. The code is live right now, and will be redeemable through January 4, 2025.

Readers can check out the free Dragonite hoodie in the image below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

In addition to the free hoodie, players will also be able to get a free t-shirt and a free hat, also based on the collection. However, these items will be significantly more difficult to obtain for most players. Starting today, Fendi stores and pop-up locations will have special PokeStops that, when spun, will give out the avatar items. The items can be obtained through the same date as the hoodie. A full list of Fendi locations around the world can be found right here. There are currently 39 locations in the U.S., with multiple in the New York City area.

How to Redeem Pokemon Go Codes

Codes for free Pokemon Go items tend to be few and far between, and cannot be redeemed within the game's mobile app. Instead, players must redeem them online using the email address associated with their account. Players looking to redeem the free Dragonite hoodie, or any other Pokemon Go code, can do so right here. If players have push notifications enabled through the Pokemon Go app, they should receive one notifying them that an offer has been redeemed.

When Pokemon Go does offer codes, they're usually through promotions like this one. The game has offered similar promotions through the Pokemon Trading Card Game, as well as Prime Gaming.

Pokemon Go January 2024

The month of January just started, but Niantic has started things off in a very big way! The company began the Year of the Dragon with a brief New Year's event that saw new costumed versions of Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff added. That event ended yesterday, but the weekend will see a Pokemon Go Community Day, as well as the start of the Lustrous Odyssey event. Rowlet Community Day begins on January 6th, and will see the Alolan starter taking the spotlight from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Lustrous Odyssey will also see the debut of an Alolan Pokemon, the Dusk Form of Lycanroc. That would normally be cause for celebration, but fans are a little frustrated with the way the Pokemon is being added to the game.

Last but not least, a Porygon Community Day Classic event was also announced for this month, and will take place on January 20th.

Do you plan on claiming this free avatar item in Pokemon Go? Are you going to buy anything from the FENDI x FRGMT x POKEMON collection? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!