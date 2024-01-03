Pokemon Concierge Breaks Longtime Dub Curse

Pokemon Concierge has taken a step away from the pocket monster battles that populate the main anime series, instead letting the anime monsters take a nice rest. Aside from this unique premise, the mini-series also took the opportunity to set its story in a stop-motion style, making for quite the departure from the two-dimensional style that fans are familiar with. Shockingly, Netflix made another big change that many Pokemon fans might be shocked to see when it comes to Concierge's dubbing.

For many of the Pokemon series that made their way to Netflix, the original Japanese dub wasn't made available to anime fans. Such was the case with Pokemon Journeys for example, while some properties, such as Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, did have their original dub attached. Luckily, Pokemon Concierge has once again allowed fans to check out the original Japanese version of the project alongside the English Dub.

Pokemon Concierge "Breaks The Curse"

You can check out Pokemon Concierge, in either English or Japanese, by clicking here. While the stop-motion anime project does have it fair share of voice talent to bring it to life, fans might be surprised to see Ai Fairouz as part of the cast. The voice actor is perhaps best known for her work as Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Power from Chainsaw Man, which are major departures from the world of Pokemon.

If you have yet to dive into Pokemon's first stop-motion animated series, all the current episodes can be streamed on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the whimsical tale, "'I'm happy when you're happy.' Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests." Directed by Iku Ogawa, written by Harumi Doki, with Tadahiro Uesugi providing the concept art and character designs, and animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), the series also brings in the famous Mariya Takeuchi for its theme song, "Have a Good Time Here."

Are you happy to see Pokemon Concierge get its original Japanese dub on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.