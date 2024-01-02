Will Pokemon Concierge Get a Season 2?

Pokemon Concierge made its highly anticipated debut with Netflix last month, and now fans are wondering whether or not the stop-motion animated series will be getting a second season. Pokemon Concierge was the final of the major anime experiments that The Pokemon Company released over the course of 2023. These included not only a brand new anime series without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all (which is actually coming to Netflix in the United States later this month), but several new releases that showcased different sides of the Pokemon world overall. And Pokemon Concierge has been a hit in this regard.

Pokemon Concierge made a very successful debut with both critics and fans alike (making a rare perfect score premiere with Rotten Tomatoes), but it is unfortunately much shorter of a run than many fans would have hoped. The quiet slice of life series runs for four episodes, and feels like it's over just as quickly as it began. But even with all of the hope for a second season after that fourth episode, it has unfortunately yet to be announced if Pokemon Concierge will return for Season 2.

(Photo: Dwarf Studios)

Will Pokemon Concierge Season 2 Come to Netflix?

Pokemon Concierge is now streaming on Netflix if you wanted to see it for yourself, but it really could go either way if the series comes back with new episodes. The nature of the release could make it a one-off kind of experiment for the franchise (like many of the other web releases seen with the franchise over 2023), but it's also the kind of series that could easily run for much longer than four episodes. As for what to expect from Pokemon Concierge series itself, Netflix teases it as such:

"'I'm happy when you're happy.' Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests." Directed by Iku Ogawa, written by Harumi Doki, with Tadahiro Uesugi providing the concept art and character designs, and animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), the series also brings in the famous Mariya Takeuchi for its theme song, "Have a Good Time Here."

Do you want to see Pokemon Concierge Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!