New Pokemon Series Debuts With Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Pokemon has had its fair share of quality animated releases, but Pokemon Concierge's premiere on Netflix has earned a rare debut with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes! The Pokemon Company wrapped up its anime experiments for 2023 with the debut of a new stop-motion animated take on the long running franchise. Pokemon Concierge is a rather short series, but introduced fans on Netflix to a whole new take on the Pokemon world focuses on relaxation and more adult-oriented subject matter. It's something that really hasn't been seen in any Pokemon releases before this one.

It's been such a hit with Netflix that Pokemon Concierge not only led to the release of new profile icons for the streaming service itself, but has also been a major hit with critics as well. The series is currently listed with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (and a 92% audience score) following its debut with seven reviews catalogued at the time of this writing. This score has the potential to change once more reviews for the series roll in, but it's definitely a good starting position for the newest and most unique take on Pokemon yet.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company / Rotten Tomatoes)

Will Pokemon Concierge Get a Season 2?

It's yet to be announced whether or not Pokemon Concierge will get a Season 2 as of the time of this writing, but one seems very likely considering the critical response. But that's not a guarantee of more in the future either as this could very well end up a one-off kind of experimental project. Running for four episodes, Pokemon Concierge is now streaming on Netflix if you wanted to see it for yourself. As for what to expect from the new Pokemon Concierge series, Netflix teases it as such:

"'I'm happy when you're happy.' Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests." Directed by Iku Ogawa, written by Harumi Doki, with Tadahiro Uesugi providing the concept art and character designs, and animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), the series also brings in the famous Mariya Takeuchi for its theme song, "Have a Good Time Here"

