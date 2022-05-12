Pokemon's Greatest Psyduck Merch Is About to Hit Shelves

✖

Pokemon has plenty of popular pocket monsters that have populated the many generations that have been revealed across over one thousand anime episodes and a number of video games, but one of the most popular is also one of the most confusing as the fan-favorite Psyduck is readying its best merchandise to hit the shelves. While Psyduck hasn't had much of a role to play in the latest season of the anime series, Pokemon Journeys, the psychic-type fowl remains one of the most recognizable creatures that has been a part of the franchise since the first generation.

Perhaps the biggest role that Psyduck has had in the past few years was its starring role in Detective PIkachu, the live-action feature-length film which saw Ryan Reynolds bringing to life a wise-cracking Pikachu that was wrapped up in quite the mysterious adventure. Brought to the screen by its trainer Lucy, a junior reporter looking to make a name for itself, this particular Psyduck isn't the same that we saw following around the water trainer Misty in the earlier days of the anime, but still had a personality that was shockingly similar as most of the Psyducks appeared to be perpetually stun-locked. While Detective Pikachu was successful, there has been no word as to the status of a potential sequel in the future.

Twitter Outlet Pokejungle shared the hilarious Psyduck Teapot which is getting ready to drop in Japan for an estimated $100 USD, recreating the psychic-type Pokemon in a way that is one of the most adorable for the pocket monster to date:

The Sprayduck teapot is going on sale in Japan! It looks just as cute as its in-game watering can counterpart, but it does cost about $100 USD💦 pic.twitter.com/cvuiEBGDUr — PokéJungle IX (@pokejungle) May 12, 2022

Currently, Ash Ketchum has built one of his strongest Pokemon rosters to date in the latest season of the anime, with Psyduck, obviously, having no place on his powerful team. With Ash officially being counted amongst the Masters 8, the eight strongest Pokemon trainers in the world today, it certainly seems as though Ketchum has never been closer to achieving his dream of becoming the strongest trainer in the world than during Pokemon Journeys.

What do you think of this adorable new merchandise for Psyduck? Do you think the psychic Pokemon could potentially become a strong pocket monster in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.