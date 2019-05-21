Mob Psycho 100 Meets Pokemon in this Psyduck Mash-Up

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season was one of the most popular anime releases of the Winter 2019 season, and fans loved seeing just how much its protagonist Shigeo Kageyama grew over the course of the series. It took him quite a long time to master his psychic abilities as the series often had him exploding when he reached an emotional breaking point. If this seems familiar to Pokemon fans, it’s because that’s often Psyduck’s affliction.

One artist put two and two together and capitalized on this hilarious connection between the two and even tossed in a little of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu with adorable fan art imagining the two as training partners. You can check it out below!

Artist @greatsenpai (who you can find on Twitter here) shared the above adorable art to Twitter, and it’s hilarious to imagine not only Mob’s struggle to strengthen his body but also his struggle to keep Psyduck from exploding. Carrying him on his back in a cute backpack much like Psyduck’s appearance in Detective Pikachu, Mob is taking on a whole host of new challenges in training this Psyduck.

With the both of them exploding with huge psychic powers at inopportune times, there’s a good chance that these two would form a greater bond since they have so much in common. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out who would be the stronger esper…

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find the original Japanese release of Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll. They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.