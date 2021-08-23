Pokemon Embraces Halloween with New 2021 Poster

✖

Pokemon is living its best life right now, and the fandom has plenty to look forward to as 2021 nears the fall. With the Sinnoh region remakes on the docket, there is a lot to anticipate this year, but there is another event to anticipate. Halloween is just around the corner for many, and Pokemon has put forward its first promo art for the holiday.

As you can see below, the promotional art went live this week, and it gives fans an idea of what merch is coming this Halloween. If you did not know, the holiday is famous with the Pokemon fandom for putting out adorable collectibles. It seems 2021 will be no different, and we're going to need all of it.

Promotional art for 2021 Halloween Pokémon merchandise series!🎃 pic.twitter.com/g88ZN2x2Km — PokéJungle #HearUsNiantic (@pokejungle) August 20, 2021

The artwork focuses on a large feast, and Pikachu is joined around the table with Piplup, Snorlax, and others. As you can see, the Pokemon are all vibing with snacks, and they are all themed for the spooky season. Mimikyu pops up several times on the table whether through cupcakes or candies. There are other Pokemon found around the table from Gengar to Litwick and Drifloon. So if you are invested in a particularly spooky beast, well - this collection will likely include them.

At this point, there is no word on what Pokemon items will go live this October, but Halloween lovers will want to save up anyways. The Pokemon Center has other things to worry about these days as more releases are hitting the docket. A slew of Pokemon charms were released this month for bracelets and necklaces. The sterling silver charms include everyone from Eevee, Mudkip, Yamper, Torchic, Espeon, and more. And if Piplup is more your style, there is a 31-inch plush of the penguin starter available for pre-order if you'd like. It will run you over $350 USD if that is the case though...!

