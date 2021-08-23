Megan Thee Stallion Drops Surprise Pokemon Shout Out With Newest Freestyle

✖

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a surprise Pokemon shout out in the midst of her even more surprising new freestyle drop! The Grammy Award winning artist has gone on record a number of times with her love of anime in the past, and this has ranged from everything like fun nail art, cosplay, to even full on references slipped into her lyrics such as her surprising Naruto shout out in the past. It looks like this showcase of fandom is far from over as Pokemon has surprisingly made its way into her newest freestyle release.

Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with the release of "Tuned In Freestyle" which sees the artist taking on a much looser format than her usual single releases, and hidden among the lyrics (which can be explicit, so fair warning) are a fun reference to Pokemon, "...blushing looking like a Pikachu, I'm the hot girl feeling like Charizard." This playful Easter Egg is just another fun shout out to the kinds of references she's made in the past! You can check out the freestyle below:

FOR THOSE TUNED IN pic.twitter.com/84wV2epIbe — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 22, 2021

Pokemon's actually coming our way with a whole new wave of episodes soon enough. The next iteration of the series, Pokemon Master Journeys, will be launching Part 1 on Netflix in the United States on September 10th. This picks up from the final episode of Pokemon Journeys (which means it'll be Episode 49 of the original series' run in Japan), and The Pokemon Company hypes what we can expect to see from these new episodes as such:

"It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!"

