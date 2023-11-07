Pokemon Horizons May Be Delaying Its Global Launch

This fall, anime fans in North America were able to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as their final episodes arrived on Netflix. While the streaming service has confirmed that Pokemon Horizons will be coming to its library in the future, many fans who were hoping to see Liko and Roy hit the West might not see them arrive this year. A new press release from The Pokemon Company has hinted that Pokemon Horizons might be landing later than many pocket monster fans were expecting.

When it comes to Pokemon Horizons, the latest anime season has proven that Liko and Roy are far different trainers than Ash Ketchum. As it stands, the pair isn't focused on becoming the greatest trainers of all time, but rather, fleeing the advances of the villainous Explorers while harboring mysterious artifacts that house some serious power. Encountering some powerful allies in the Rising Volt Tacklers, Roy and Liko have been worthy successors to Ash Ketchum so far and might be leading the anime adaptation for years to come.

Will Pokemon Horizons Arrive in The West This Year?

In a recent press release, The Pokemon Company in France revealed that Horizons would arrive in the country in 2024. While this doesn't necessarily mean that the same will be true for North America and Netflix, it hints more at the idea that Liko and Roy will hit the West next year. While the first English Dubbed episode was shown at this year's Comic-Con earlier this year, North American fans might not see this installment in 2023.

If you aren't familiar with Pokemon Horizons, here's how The Pokemon Company describes the series that leaves Ash Ketchum behind and focuses on new trainers Liko and Roy, "A new adventure begins in the vast world of Pokémon! Upon her arrival at Indigo Academy, a young girl named Liko receives her first Pokémon partner, Poussacha. Very quickly, she is pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group determined to seize the pendant she wears around her neck. However, Liko is not alone: Friede, Captain Pikachu and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a young boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hidden in his ancient Poké Ball. As Liko, Roy and the Rising Volt Tacklers soar to new horizons, what kinds of discoveries await them?"

Do you think we'll see Horizons in the West in 2023?